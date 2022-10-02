KCR thanked for increasing ST quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Secretariat SC/ST employees welfare Association thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for increasing the reservations for STs. In a statement on Saturday, association president and Additional Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Vankudothu Saida said: “My sincere thanks to the Chief Minister, Tribal Welfare Minister Saryavathi Rathod and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for enhancing the reservations to ST community from six per cent to 10 per cent in education and employment.”

