Kin of bride set groom’s house afire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furious at her getting married to a man from a different caste, parents and relatives of a minor girl set fire to the residence and shop of the groom at Gandhamalla village near Yadagirigutta of Yadadri-Bhongir district. While the groom belongs to the Goud community, the minor girl is from the Mudhiraj community. These two communities often intermarry. According to sources, Vemula Bhanu fell in love with the girl and they decided to marry. However, after learning of this, the family of the girl started looking for a match for her. The lovebirds then eloped to get married in a temple. They announced their marriage on Whatsapp. Angered by this, the girl’s family and relatives set Bhanu’s tiled house and shop on fire late on Friday night, while his family hid themselves. When contacted, Turkapally SHO K Raghavender Goud said that they couldn’t reveal details of the case as it involves a minor girl.