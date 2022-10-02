Home States Telangana

KTR calls Kishan Reddy’s claim on medical colleges bundle of lies

Union Minister Kishan Reddy is peddling half truths to please PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, alleges IT Minister Rama Rao

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday refuted Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy’s claim that the Centre had set up nine medical colleges in Telangana and it had plans to establish a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad. KTR also criticised Kishan Reddy for declaring Bayyaram integrated steel plant as unviable.

Taking to Twitter, with a series of tweets Rama Rao said that he had not seen a “misinformed and hapless” Union Cabinet Minister like Kishan Reddy. He described the Union Minister’s announcements as “half-baked propaganda” to please Gujarat bosses, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. KTR demanded an official statement on why Centre was “reneging” on its promises to people of Telangana.  

“Dear @kishanreddybjp Garu, I respect you as a brother but have not seen a more misinformed & hapless Union Cabinet Minister You had announced that Govt of India sanctioned 9 medical colleges to Telangana which was an utter LIE You didn’t even have the courage to apologise [sic],” he tweeted.

Hitting out at Kishan Reddy over the announcement of setting up Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in the city, Rama Rao said, “Subsequently you had announced that Union Govt intends to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad Of course as usual, your Gujarati Bosses have shifted it to their state Again, you have misled the people of Hyderabad yet you don’t correct your false claim.”

Lambasting Kishan Reddy on Bayyaram steel plant claim, Rama Rao said, “Continuing with your half-baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in AP Reorganisation Act.  You are clearly someone who just peddles half-truths & false news to please your bosses in Gujarat.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao ktr TRS Kishan Reddy medical colleges
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp