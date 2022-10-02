KTR calls Kishan Reddy’s claim on medical colleges bundle of lies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday refuted Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy’s claim that the Centre had set up nine medical colleges in Telangana and it had plans to establish a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad. KTR also criticised Kishan Reddy for declaring Bayyaram integrated steel plant as unviable.

Taking to Twitter, with a series of tweets Rama Rao said that he had not seen a “misinformed and hapless” Union Cabinet Minister like Kishan Reddy. He described the Union Minister’s announcements as “half-baked propaganda” to please Gujarat bosses, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. KTR demanded an official statement on why Centre was “reneging” on its promises to people of Telangana.

“Dear @kishanreddybjp Garu, I respect you as a brother but have not seen a more misinformed & hapless Union Cabinet Minister You had announced that Govt of India sanctioned 9 medical colleges to Telangana which was an utter LIE You didn’t even have the courage to apologise [sic],” he tweeted.

Hitting out at Kishan Reddy over the announcement of setting up Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in the city, Rama Rao said, “Subsequently you had announced that Union Govt intends to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad Of course as usual, your Gujarati Bosses have shifted it to their state Again, you have misled the people of Hyderabad yet you don’t correct your false claim.”

Lambasting Kishan Reddy on Bayyaram steel plant claim, Rama Rao said, “Continuing with your half-baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in AP Reorganisation Act. You are clearly someone who just peddles half-truths & false news to please your bosses in Gujarat.”

