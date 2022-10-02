Home States Telangana

Man wins legal battle for 16 acres of agri land

Unsatisfied with the proceedings, the legal heirs -- Arundathi and others -- filed an appeal with the Joint Collector (JC) and received favourable decisions.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court’s division bench has upheld the single judge’s order in favour of the buyer of 16 acres of land in Hyderabad in a long drawn-out legal battle between him and the seller’s legal heirs The division bench said: “The proceedings issued under the ULC Act dated August 27, 2001, including the alleged panchanama dated September 4, 2001, after the death of the original owner, are void ab initio and non est in the eyes of the law, and the two appeals filed by the legal heirs, A. Arundathi and others are therefore dismissed.”

Buyer K Karunakar Reddy purchased tracts of property totalling more than 16 acres located at Chengicherla village, Ghatkesar mandal, Rangareddy district from A Narayan Reddy. A dispute arose between the parties when Karunakar Reddy made an application seeking regularisation of the subject land before the Tahsildar, Ghatkesar mandal, who allowed regularisation of the subject land vide proceedings dated February 9, 1996, and issued XIII-B certificate in favour of Karunakar Reddy by the Tahsildar based on documents dated July 23, 24, 1980, followed by receipts dated December 19, 1980.

The legal heirs of the original owner A Narayana Reddy, who died on April 7, 1983, opposed the Revenue officials’ procedures by filing appeals with the RDO (East Division) and the Joint Collector, Ranga Reddy, both of which were dismissed. They then filed a writ in 2000, which was dismissed by this court in 2005, setting aside all of the aforementioned proceedings and remanding the matter to the original authority - Tahsildar, for fresh adjudication on the grounds that the legal heirs were not on notice before regularisation was made. After issuing notices to the legal heirs, the Tahsildar affirmed his previous decisions and ruled in favour of Karunakar Reddy.

Unsatisfied with the proceedings, the legal heirs -- Arundathi and others -- filed an appeal with the Joint Collector (JC) and received favourable decisions. It was then the buyer Karunakar Reddy who went to the single judge bench of the HC challenging the JC’s actions. The single judge after hearing the case set aside the JC’s order. Then the legal heirs Arundhati and others filed an appeal before the division bench.

After hearing the lengthy arguments, the division bench concluded, “We are of the considered opinion that the legal heirs have not made out any merit in both the writ petitions and the Single Judge has not committed any error in passing the impugned common order and thus, these appeals are liable to be dismissed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp