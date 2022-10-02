Munugode bypoll likely in Nov: Sunil Bansal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s State in-charge Sunil Bansal told party leaders during a key meeting held in Choutuppal on Saturday, to be ready for action, as the Munugode byelection could held sometime during the first or second week of November.

He has asked all the constituency and mandal in-charges to stay put in the constituency and work for the victory of BJP in the by-election, which he said, was certain. BJP’s candidate for Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, recently appointed standing committee members and mandal in-charges attended the meeting.

HYDERABAD: BJP’s State in-charge Sunil Bansal told party leaders during a key meeting held in Choutuppal on Saturday, to be ready for action, as the Munugode byelection could held sometime during the first or second week of November. He has asked all the constituency and mandal in-charges to stay put in the constituency and work for the victory of BJP in the by-election, which he said, was certain. BJP’s candidate for Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, recently appointed standing committee members and mandal in-charges attended the meeting.