Woman cop in KCR's convoy tumbles on road

It is learnt that the woman cop from the security wing of the CMO returned to Hyderabad safely.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A woman security official tries to get up after slipping off a convoy vehicle and falling on the road during CM’s Warangal visit on Saturday

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A woman security official in the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy accidentally slipped from the vehicle and fell on the road. However, she quickly picked herself up with the help from other security officials and got back into the vehicle. This happened on Saturday during the CM’s visit to Warangal.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao received the Chief Minister at the Jangaon district border.
After the due honours from the Minister, the CM’s convoy was moving when the woman officials slipped while getting into the vehicle and tumbled on the road. It is learnt that the woman cop from the security wing of the CMO returned to Hyderabad safely.

