Bandi goads employees to boycott duties on Bathukamma fest day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged all government employees to boycott work on the eve of the Bathukamma festival if the State government didn’t declare a holiday on Monday.

In a media statement, Sanjay said that the State government not declaring a holiday on Monday was atrocious, and questioned whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in power in Telangana or another State.

Criticising Rao for purchasing a private jet for Rs 80 crore through donations, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender wondered how a party which faced a dearth of funds before the formation of Telangana could accumulate Rs 860 crore in the last eight years as revealed by the Chief Minister himself.

“The people should introspect whether this was why we have fought for achieving Telangana, so that KCR can purchase a private jet and roam across the country, at a time crop loan of 36 lakh farmers are not being waived, and salaries of Vidya volunteers and outsourced workers have been delayed for three months,” Rajender said.

BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. In a statement, Sanjay described Gandhiji as a leader who used non-violence as a weapon, and truth to power to inspire the entire nation to fight against British colonial rule.

He said that Gandhiji’s philosophy of non-violence was an inspiration for the world to the world, and his movements like ‘Quit India, Salt Satyagraha and Swadeshi’ united an entire nation.

Sanjay also praised Shastri for sacrificing his positions for the principles he believed in, and for giving the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan.To encourage handloom weavers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, BJP also held a sale of handloom products made by local weavers.



