Home States Telangana

Fight for Gandhiji’s ideology: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

“The jawan is crushed by the Centre’s Agneepath scheme while the farmer is not getting a just MSP and suffering untold hardships, so much so that farmer suicides are increasing,” Rao said. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi will never diminish, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urged intellectuals to thwart attempts by certain divisive forces with vested interests to denigrate the philosophy and principles of the Father of the Nation. 

“Gandhiji’s greatness will never diminish despite efforts by certain sections against him. Attempts to demean Gandhian ideology would never be successful,” Rao said, speaking after unveiling a 16-ft tall statue of the Mahatma at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on the late leader’s 153rd birth anniversary. 

“I was also mocked when I fought for statehood. However, ‘I drew inspiration from Gandhiji during the Telangana movement and followed his path of non-violence and achieved separate Telangana State,” Rao said. 

He recalled that October 2 was also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who coined the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. “Unfortunately, the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan is not being implemented in its true spirit as both these sections are facing many issues,” Rao said. 

He recalled that the Centre’s Agneepath scheme was vehemently opposed by protests across the country while the farming community was troubled due to a lack of adequate Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

“The jawan is crushed by the Centre’s Agneepath scheme while the farmer is not getting a just MSP and suffering untold hardships, so much so that farmer suicides are increasing,” Rao said. 

He said that the State government’s Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes (village and city development) were inspired by Gandhian principles. Effective implementation of these programmes was aiding in bagging many awards, Rao added.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhi was an inspiration to the world.

“The UNO adjudged Mahatma Gandhi as the Man of the Millennium and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind across the globe. Barack Obama had said that if Gandhi had not been born, he would not have become the President of America. Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence and peace are universal. It was Gandhiji who said that wars are not the solution to problems. People like Martin Luther appreciated his path of non-violence path. The Dalai Lama also said that Gandhiji was his role model where helplessness can be countered through love and affection. Gandhi was addressed as Mahatma by Rabindranath Tagore,” Rao said. 

He hailed the selfless services of Gandhi Hospital doctors, nurses and staff who worked bravely and tirelessly during Covid-19 and saved the lives of many during difficult times. He thanked Health Minister Harish Rao and the health workers on this occasion.

Rao also praised Minister T Srinivas Yadav who played a key role in installing the statue in the hospital. The bronze statue of Gandhi sitting in a meditative posture weighing five tonnes has been installed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore opposite the entrance of Gandhi Hospital with landscaping. The statue was installed by HMDA officials.

TPCC calls upon Gandhians to defeat divisive forces 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon all Gandhians to thwart the conspiracies of divisive forces in the State. Speaking after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday, Revanth said that the BJP, which he described as a ‘poisonous tree’ is trying to devour the country.

He added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become students of the British policy of divide and rule.  Slamming the BJP and TRS governments, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that independence, fraternity, liberty, and equality have been eroded under the current dispensation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp