Fight for Gandhiji’s ideology: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi will never diminish, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday urged intellectuals to thwart attempts by certain divisive forces with vested interests to denigrate the philosophy and principles of the Father of the Nation.

“Gandhiji’s greatness will never diminish despite efforts by certain sections against him. Attempts to demean Gandhian ideology would never be successful,” Rao said, speaking after unveiling a 16-ft tall statue of the Mahatma at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on the late leader’s 153rd birth anniversary.

“I was also mocked when I fought for statehood. However, ‘I drew inspiration from Gandhiji during the Telangana movement and followed his path of non-violence and achieved separate Telangana State,” Rao said.

He recalled that October 2 was also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who coined the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. “Unfortunately, the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogan is not being implemented in its true spirit as both these sections are facing many issues,” Rao said.

He recalled that the Centre’s Agneepath scheme was vehemently opposed by protests across the country while the farming community was troubled due to a lack of adequate Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

“The jawan is crushed by the Centre’s Agneepath scheme while the farmer is not getting a just MSP and suffering untold hardships, so much so that farmer suicides are increasing,” Rao said.

He said that the State government’s Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes (village and city development) were inspired by Gandhian principles. Effective implementation of these programmes was aiding in bagging many awards, Rao added.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhi was an inspiration to the world.

“The UNO adjudged Mahatma Gandhi as the Man of the Millennium and his principles would remain relevant and continue to inspire mankind across the globe. Barack Obama had said that if Gandhi had not been born, he would not have become the President of America. Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence and peace are universal. It was Gandhiji who said that wars are not the solution to problems. People like Martin Luther appreciated his path of non-violence path. The Dalai Lama also said that Gandhiji was his role model where helplessness can be countered through love and affection. Gandhi was addressed as Mahatma by Rabindranath Tagore,” Rao said.

He hailed the selfless services of Gandhi Hospital doctors, nurses and staff who worked bravely and tirelessly during Covid-19 and saved the lives of many during difficult times. He thanked Health Minister Harish Rao and the health workers on this occasion.

Rao also praised Minister T Srinivas Yadav who played a key role in installing the statue in the hospital. The bronze statue of Gandhi sitting in a meditative posture weighing five tonnes has been installed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore opposite the entrance of Gandhi Hospital with landscaping. The statue was installed by HMDA officials.

TPCC calls upon Gandhians to defeat divisive forces

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon all Gandhians to thwart the conspiracies of divisive forces in the State. Speaking after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday, Revanth said that the BJP, which he described as a ‘poisonous tree’ is trying to devour the country.

He added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become students of the British policy of divide and rule. Slamming the BJP and TRS governments, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that independence, fraternity, liberty, and equality have been eroded under the current dispensation.

