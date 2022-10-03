Lite byte: Bandi’s Navratri deeksha

By Express News Service

Bandi’s Navratri deeksha

Political temperature has suddenly dropped in Telangana from its usual heights. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is busy these days with his national party launch while BJP state president Bandi Sanjay is in spiritual mode. Sanjay, we all know, has been unleashing a virtual hailstorm of epithets for KCR in a tit-for-tat to the TRS chief’s rhetoric.

This Navratri, however, Bandi Sanjay seems to have taken a break. He is learnt to be on a deeksha at a quiet place somewhere in Karimnagar. But mind you, this is just temporary. Sanjay will be back with more ammo after Dasara, and so will KCR. We are in for a Diwali double-dhamaka.

Diggy to clear Rahul’s raasta

It is learnt that the Congress State unit was none too pleased with the roadmap chalked out by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra team prompting the high command to seek their view. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and other top leaders accordingly went into a huddle and came up with a map. The thing is, it was quite a collective effort.

“You know why? Because Rahulji is not going to pass through any of these leaders’ constituencies!” joked a party leader. But the roadmap of Revanth & co appears better. The original plan of the yatris was to just touch the outer ring road and avoid Hyderabad! Whose brainwave is it?!

“If Rahul comes to Hyderabad, his message will resonate across the State,” a state Congress leader pointed out, giving the reason for their opposition to the first plan. This is not the end of the story though. High command is sending a very senior leader to Hyderabad on October 4 to clear the path for Rahul. Guess what, it is none other than Diggy Raja!

A divine plan?

The TRS government and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan may not get on well but certain things happen which have the potential to break the ice, if only for a few moments. The other day Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha was at a temple along with the new US Consul General Jennifer Larson.

While the duo was offering prayers along with their entourage, in came the Governor. The temple staff were caught off-guard, it seems. But when it is providential, what could the poor mortals do? Kavitha and the Governor had a few pleasant words and nods in front of the Goddess. One wonders what the US Consul General made of it. The rest heaved a sigh of relief, thanking Bathukamma.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi

