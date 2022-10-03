Telangana: BJP to verify lists, root out ‘fake voters’ in Munugode Assembly segment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Munugode byelection just around the corner, the BJP has stepped up strategising and is not leaving scope for anything that could affect its prospects adversely. The primary areas of the party’s focus are scrutiny of the voter's lists, strengthening the booth-level committees and ensuring the voters don’t get confused with symbols on the day of the by-election.

During a core committee meeting held at the party office in Nampally, it was brought to the notice of BJP State in-charge Sunil Bansal on Sunday that in the voter enrollment campaign currently taking place there, around 23,000 new applications have been filed. This raised suspicion of fake voters possibly being enrolled by the ruling TRS.

BJP’s electoral campaign in charge for Munugode G Vivek Venkataswamy said that there was a need to thoroughly verify and scrutinise the voter lists in all the 300-odd polling booths in the constituency and ensure fake or duplicate votes were weeded out from the list.

Highlighting schemes

Directing the party leaders to speed up the constitution of booth-level committees and activating them to conduct door-to-door campaigns, Bansal asked them to ensure that the Central schemes and State government’s failures were communicated to each and every household.

Taking a cue from BJP’s candidate for Munugode who has decided to go on a bike rally across the constituency from September 7, Bansal asked the Mandal in charges, steering committee members, and leaders from across the state to actively take part in the bike rallies covering all 189 villages in the constituency.

Legal help to activists

In order to give protection to BJP workers against whom police cases were being filed, the core committee has decided to form a legal cell exclusively to fight cases in court. Mass contact programmes and caste-wise programmes in Munugode were also discussed.

Bansal also took stock of the results of BJP’s ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies and ‘Parliament Prawas Yojna,’ in addition to discussing the party’s plan in view of the notification for the MLC election issued for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency on Saturday. It was also decided in the meeting that ‘Operation Lotus’ has to be implemented rigorously.

Bandi to meet 1,000 booth-level committee members

On September 10, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will be holding a meeting with 1,000 booth-level committee members in the Munugode constituency, where he will be giving clear directions on what is expected from them.

