Home States Telangana

Telangana: BJP to verify lists, root out ‘fake voters’ in Munugode Assembly segment

In order to give protection to BJP workers against whom police cases were being filed, the core committee has decided to form a legal cell exclusively to fight cases in court.

Published: 03rd October 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Munugode byelection just around the corner, the BJP has stepped up strategising and is not leaving scope for anything that could affect its prospects adversely. The primary areas of the party’s focus are scrutiny of the voter's lists, strengthening the booth-level committees and ensuring the voters don’t get confused with symbols on the day of the by-election.

During a core committee meeting held at the party office in Nampally, it was brought to the notice of BJP State in-charge Sunil Bansal on Sunday that in the voter enrollment campaign currently taking place there, around 23,000 new applications have been filed. This raised suspicion of fake voters possibly being enrolled by the ruling TRS. 

BJP’s electoral campaign in charge for Munugode G Vivek Venkataswamy said that there was a need to thoroughly verify and scrutinise the voter lists in all the 300-odd polling booths in the constituency and ensure fake or duplicate votes were weeded out from the list. 

Highlighting schemes

Directing the party leaders to speed up the constitution of booth-level committees and activating them to conduct door-to-door campaigns, Bansal asked them to ensure that the Central schemes and State government’s failures were communicated to each and every household.

Taking a cue from BJP’s candidate for Munugode who has decided to go on a bike rally across the constituency from September 7, Bansal asked the Mandal in charges, steering committee members, and leaders from across the state to actively take part in the bike rallies covering all 189 villages in the constituency. 

Legal help to activists

In order to give protection to BJP workers against whom police cases were being filed, the core committee has decided to form a legal cell exclusively to fight cases in court. Mass contact programmes and caste-wise programmes in Munugode were also discussed.

Bansal also took stock of the results of BJP’s ‘Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies and ‘Parliament Prawas Yojna,’ in addition to discussing the party’s plan in view of the notification for the MLC election issued for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency on Saturday. It was also decided in the meeting that ‘Operation Lotus’ has to be implemented rigorously.

Bandi to meet 1,000 booth-level committee members

On September 10, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay will be holding a meeting with 1,000 booth-level committee members in the Munugode constituency, where he will be giving clear directions on what is expected from them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode byelection BJP G Vivek Venkataswamy
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp