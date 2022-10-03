Telangana: KCR to launch national party on Dasara

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, the Muhurtham for the launch of a national party by TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been set. Rao is set to announce his new party at 1.19 pm on October 5 after as many as 283 pink party leaders will meet at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday for an extensive meeting and adopt a resolution on the same.

While it is expected that leaders of some regional parties too will attend the launch ceremony, the TRS leaders claimed that some regional parties will merge with the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

According to sources, the BRS has almost been finalised as the name of Rao’s national party. With this, the 21-year-old TRS will be converted into a national party. The TRS leaders are expected to meet the Election Commission of India after October 5 to register BRS as a national party.

If the Munugode Assembly bypoll is held in November, the pink party is likely to field its candidate on a BRS ticket. Rao had a luncheon meeting with his Ministers and presidents of all 33 TRS district units on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. During the meeting, Rao explained the need for a national party to end the ‘misrule’ of the BJP in the country.

After the TRS-BJP relations turned sour, Rao announced that he would launch a national party at the party plenary held on April 27 this year. Later, Rao held a series of meetings with intellectuals, farmers and others and discussed the ‘alternative national agenda’. Leaders of some regional parties from other States are expected to arrive in Hyderabad on October 5 to greet Rao.

No change in colour, symbol

Sources, meanwhile, said that BRS will retain the pink colour of the flag and car symbol of TRS but the Telangana map in the TRS flag will be replaced with the India map in the BRS flag.“TRS was launched with the aim to achieve a separate Telangana State. We have achieved Telangana and now we want to play a key role in national politics. We can promote the Telangana model across the country, but could not go to the people with the TRS name as it is not suitable for national politics,” said a TRS leader.

A TRS leader that the change of the party name would be discussed at the TRS meeting to be held on October 5.

“We thought that the Congress will emerge as an alternative to BJP in the country. But it failed to get even deposits in several States. Thus, there is an alternative national party and agenda in the country to counter the BJP,” TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said.

According to sources, the constitution of TRS will be amended during Wednesday’s executive meeting. Later, the TRS leaders will approach the ECI to register the new party.

12-seater plane

The TRS bought a 12-seater plane for Rao to tour across the country. “KCR has been travelling in a chopper in the State. Now, a plane has been bought for his country-wide tours,” a party source said.

Regional parties to merge with BRS?

According to sources, the BRS has almost been finalised as the name of KCR’s national party. With this, 21-year-old TRS will be converted into a national party. The TRS leaders are expected to meet the Election Commission of India after October 5 to register BRS as a national party

While leaders of some regional parties are expected to attend the launch ceremony, the TRS leaders claimed that some regional parties will merge with the BRS

