BJP using ED to lure Telangana Congress leaders, says Revanth

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that BJP was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to force Telangana senior Congress leaders to join the saffron party.

Published: 04th October 2022 03:25 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that BJP was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to force Telangana senior Congress leaders to join the saffron party. He described the ED notices to senior Congress leaders as a BJP ploy to force them to leave and join its fold. Addressing a press conference, Revanth said that BJP couldn’t shake their (Congress leaders) courage and confidence.

He said that BJP was scared of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra popularity and was creating impediments. The TPCC chief said that ED notices to Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana were timed to create a scare at a time when Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through these two States.

He saw a pattern in ED issuing notices to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar when he was making arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra. Similarly, five Telangana Congress leaders were issued notices just about the time when the walkathon was entering Telangana.

He said that Telangana Congress leaders were issued notices by ED for giving a donation of ` 1 crore, whereas BJP received a whopping ` 4,841 crore. Meanwhile, Congress top leaders Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Koppula Raju and others who are in charge of coordination committees of Bharat Jodo Yatra landed in the city to attend a meeting on Tuesday.

