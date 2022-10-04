I respect Kharge, but I am contesting, says Tharoor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, who is in the Congress presidential poll race, on Monday reiterated that he would not withdraw from the contest as caste would not be a parameter for the election. He was responding to a suggestion that his withdrawal from the race would pave way for a Dalit becoming the president of the grand old party.

Tharoor who was in the city for Congress presidential election canvassing and to attend a private event, said that Kharge had a fair chance of becoming the party president. Addressing the media, Shashi Tharoor said that ‘he sees Mallikarjun Kharge as a great leader who transcends caste identity’.

Stating that caste has nothing to do with Congress presidential election, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “I am sure Mr Kharge himself would say that he is principally not a Dalit leader. He is a labour leader, Congress leader, and Karnataka leader, and caste could be one of his identities. For me, I have never seen Kharge or any of my colleagues purely on the basis of caste.” He added that they were discussing how the party should move forward.

Stressing that the election was not on an ideological basis, he sought to clarify his intention for pitching for a debate as there was opposition from some quarters of the party. “It was a question by a journalist whether I will be prepared to debate over the presidential election. In response, I said I was never afraid to debate. In fact, it is my strength to debate in Parliament and elsewhere. If people want a debate I am available. If there is a debate the ideas and views would be known to the electors.”

Underlining his intention to contest in the election, he said that he wanted Congress to prevail once again in the country. “As far as I am concerned, how we (Congress) overcome the challenges being faced in the BJP formidable electoral regime is crucial. I believe we need to be reinvented and reinvigorated to take on BJP,” he added. When TNIE asked about his ideas to solve the issues plaguing the TPCC, he said that it would be inappropriate for him to talk about specific things at this point of time.

‘Women are more reliable and productive’

Meanwhile, interacting with FLO -- a women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) - Tharoor said, “Women are more conscious, more reliable, productive and less easily distracted.”

“Grow your skin ticker to the harsh and malicious criticism”, is his advice to women. Interestingly, even the daughters of the members of women entrepreneurs, too, turned up to interact with him. Welcoming the gathering, Shubhra Maheshwari, president of FLO Hyderabad chapter, said they were receiving an overwhelming response as the organisation added 200 new members taking its strength to the 1000 mark.

She said that it was a great pleasure listening to the ‘wizard of words’. During the interactive session, Tharoor talked on gender bias, caste, culture, the role of legislature, discrimination, and being subjected to bitter criticism among various other things while giving anecdotes from his personal experiences.

Answering a question on his following among women, Tharoor said that treat women with respect and they will like you. Remarking on the progress of women in the 19th century, he said that the first woman lawyer from Oxford was an Indian and the first woman doctor in America was from India. Stressing on how to deal with bitter criticism, Tharoor said that he was totally unprepared for that while entering into politics in 2009.

He said that he was shocked, depressed, worried and wondered whether he should react or he should sue. “My boss at the United Nations, Kofi Annan, who was general secretary, told me that when the sharks bite you do not bleed. And, the sharks bite me when I lost my wife, and at that time I was accused of unthinkable and unmentionable things which were maliciously made up,” he said.

He added that he had not paid attention to the allegations and went on with his work. Giving another anecdote, Tharoor quoted the funny conversation between former civil servant and politician Natwar Singh and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Once Natwar Singh was invited to some event by Mrs Gandhi. Natwar Singh told me that he came in a western suit and apologised to Mrs Gandhi. She apparently replied, ‘No Natwar your clothes are fine. You need to grow a thicker skin’. I think this precise remark came back to me. I realise the only way to face all this is to grow a thicker skin,” he said.

