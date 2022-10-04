Home States Telangana

Telangana: Book a Metro Rail ticket through WhatsApp now

Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey.

Senior officials of Metro Rail inaugurating WhatsApp ticket booking facility in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) has become India’s first metro to roll out an end-to-end digital payment-enabled metro ticket booking through WhatsApp eTicketing facility in association with its delivery partner Billeasy.

After several trials in the past few months, Hyderabad Metro Rail has added a new mode of digital ticket booking via WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, in association with Billeasy and AFC partner, ShellinfoGlobalsg, Singapore for the technology integration.

Commuters can now simply purchase an e-Ticket on their own WhatsApp number, which can be displayed at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates to proceed for the journey. This facility is in addition to other digital modes of ticket booking viz. TSavaari and other third-party payment apps.

To process this, commuters need to book the ticket through WhatsApp and initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending ‘Hi’ message to Hyderabad Metro Rail Phone No. +918341146468 or scan the QR code available at metro stations and get an OTP and an eTicket booking URL (valid for 5 minutes).

For contactless digital experience, commuters will have to click the eTicket booking URL to open the E-ticket gateway web page and choose the options of Journey Route & Journey Type and make the payment (Gpay, PhonePe, Paytm & Rupay debit card) and get metro E-ticket URL on your registered WhatsApp number.

