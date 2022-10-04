Home States Telangana

Telangana: Plaint against Sharmila for insulting MLA

Raju stated that the he had waited for a long time for the police to register a case suo moto even though she had spoken insultingly against the MLA. 

HYDERABAD: A complaint was received by Jogipet police on Monday against YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila for allegedly insulting Dalit MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran in Aksan Pally village of Andhol constituency on September 30.

Local Dalit association president Satike Raju, in his complaint, demanded that Sharmila be booked under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act.

Raju stated that the he had waited for a long time for the police to register a case suo moto even though she had spoken insultingly against the MLA.  He claimed that he was complaining about the insult meted out to his Dalit MLA as a Dalit community leader as the police did not take action on their own.  

Jogipet sub-inspector Tambya Naik said that he had received a complaint against the YSR Telangana leader but no case was registered against her. He said he was waiting for instructions fromhigher-ups.

