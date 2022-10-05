Krishnaiah urges CM to announce BC Bandhu scheme in Telangana

Home States Telangana

National Backward Cla-sses Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Tuesday demanded the State government introduce 'BC Bandhu' scheme for BCs. 

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Tuesday demanded the State government introduce the ‘BC Bandhu’ scheme for BCs. 

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha Member said that the population of BCs was 56 per cent in the state and all of them would benefit from BC Bandhu. He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured BC Bandhu. 

“However, even after 14 months of the announcement, around 60 lah BCs are yet to get the benefit,” Krishnaiah said, recalling that the State government received around nine lakh applications in 2014 and 2017 for extending loans to BCs.

“Not a single BC has got a loan for self-employment,” he said, adding that reservations for BCs, SCs and STs should be implemented in private universities too. 

Krishnaiah also urged the State government to start 240 BC Gurukuls in Telangana and increase the reservations for BCs in education and employment to 50 per cent. Association convener Gujjar Krishna demanded that the State government restart the fee reimbursements for BCs and also enhance scholarships.

