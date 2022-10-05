Sharmila to raise graft issues, may meet BJP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila is likely to meet Union Ministers and Central investigation heads to lodge a complaint and appraise them on the alleged corruption by the TRS government in the State. If the sources are to be believed, there is a possibility of Sharmila meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is closely monitoring Telangana politics.

This development assumes significance as Sharmila is likely to pitch for an “alliance or understanding” with the BJP for the next elections to be held in 2023. It may be noted that Sharmila’s brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have good terms with the BJP.

Sharmila, who has been on a padayatra throughout the state, has taken a break for two days — October 6, and 7 — for Dasara and is productively utilising the time. Levelling allegations of corruption against the ruling party, Sharmila has been targeting the TRS government and MLAs during her padayatra, which was undertaken soon after she floated a party.

On Tuesday, Sharmila criticised Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran for “abusing his authority and getting false cases filed for questioning his corruption and atrocities”. Hurling a volley of questions aimed to expose the failed promises, atrocities and corruption allegations, Sharmila dared Kiran to face her in a public debate.

“You get SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases filed against me for questioning your corruption and atrocities. I am not going to stop fearing your abuse of power. Remember that I am here to stand by the side of Telangana people and will continue to question you despite the cases and complaints,” she said.

Sangareddy police had on Monday night registered a case against Sharmila for allegedly insulting the MLA.

