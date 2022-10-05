Home States Telangana

Telangana: Eat and be merry! TRS neta gifts chicken, whiskey

He handed over the poultry himself while an aide distributed the bottles of whiskey which brought a smile to the faces of those standing in the long queue.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rajanala Srihari

TRS leader Rajanala Srihari hands over a chicken and a 180 ml liquor bottle to a worker in Warangal on Tuesday

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Riding high on the festive spirit and elated over the fact that his beloved leader, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is launching a national party on Dasara day, a Warangal TRS leader Rajanala Srihari, on Tuesday, distributed 200 live chickens and a quarter bottle of liquor to daily wage labourers here as celebratory gifts.

He handed over the poultry himself while an aide distributed the bottles of whiskey which brought a smile to the faces of those standing in the long queue. Towards the end, some women also gathered to collect the chicken.

Srihari garlanded the flexes of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao which formed a backdrop to the largesse.

“KCR is the only leader who can drive national politics in the right direction. I wish and pray that KCR becomes Prime Minister and his son, KTR, the CM of Telangana,” said Srihari. Srihari is a former SAAP director and worked as a Greater Warangal working president in the Congress government. He joined TRS four years ago.

