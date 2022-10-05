Telangana Congress to take 'Bharat Jodo' to people’s doorsteps with slogan 'Samvidhan Bachao'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To bring the message evolved through Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to the doorstep of the people, the TPCC plans to organise a series of programmes, including a door-to-door campaign with the slogan “Samvidhan Bachao”.

This was one of the decisions taken during the coordination meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra held by senior Congress leaders in the city on Tuesday. The senior leaders who participated in the meeting included Jairam Ramesh, a member of AICC’s Task Force 2024, Digvijaya Singh, a member of the Central Planning Group to coordinate Bharat Jodo Yatra, Koppula Raju, AICC national coordinator at Gandhi Ideology Centre.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other top functionaries were present.

Clearing the confusion among party cadres regarding giving priority to the Munugode byelection or the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party coordination team told them not to mix electoral politics with the Yatra which is aimed at uniting the country and sending a message to the people on assurance of the right to equality, social justice, among various other objectives.

“Those who are required at the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be there and those who would campaign for election will continue with it,” Jairam Ramesh said, speaking at a press conference later in the day. Stressing that the party’s objective has been fulfilled in organising the nationwide Yatra, Ramesh said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is being organised to send a message that economic inequality, social polarisation, and political over-centralisation will no longer be tolerated.

He said that while the BJP-led Central government is involved in the aforementioned aspects at the national level, the TRS-led State government is doing the same at the State level.

“There is no difference between the ‘Delhi Sultan’ and ‘Hyderabad Nizam’. It is a double engine in Telangana as TRS is the same as BJP. A message for TRS is not to float BRS but to take VRS,” Ramesh said.

