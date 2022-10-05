Will respond to hefty NGT penalty: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday made it clear that it will give a detailed clarification over the hefty penalty levied on the State by the National Green Tribunal for failing to treat solid and liquid waste, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said.

“We will respond to the order of the NGT by providing detailed information on the sanitation programmes being implemented in the State. There seems to be some communication gap and we will provide the required information to the Tribunal,” Rama Rao said.

Participating in a programme to felicitate municipal commissioners and officials for bagging Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022, Rama Rao said that there is 100 per cent treating sewage and solid waste is being managed well across the State.

He announced that the government will sanction Rs 2 crore for each municipality that won the national award to encourage them to perform even better. These funds will specifically be utilised for sanitation purposes, Rama Rao said.

“Telangana has won the second highest number of Swachh awards in the country. It is our responsibility to encourage villages and towns which are making progress in terms of cleanliness,” the Minister said.

He said that collective consciousness was required to improve cleanliness in the State’s local bodies. “Cities thrive only when people feel it belongs to them,” Rama Rao said, suggesting taking up programmes to enhance people’s participation.

He pointed out that while the Union government itself says that Telangana is one of the best performing States in the country, its leaders tell lies that the administration is not good here. “Achieving these awards is possible only because everyone-from the lowest level sanitation worker to the senior officer- has made an effort by working together with the same mindset,” Rama Rao said.

“The urban population in Telangana will reach 50 per cent in the next five years. The government has set a programme to achieve 10 goals- Veg and Non-Veg Model Markets, Vaikunthadhamams, biomining of dumping yards, Master Plan, Modern Dhobi Ghat, TSbPASS, faecal sludge treatment plants and green budget,” he said.

Rama Rao added that the chairpersons and commissioners of the award-winning 19 municipalities will be sent on a study tour to study the best practices. The ten best performers will be sent to study in Japan and Singapore.

