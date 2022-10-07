BRS to accommodate KCR’s children: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening the newly-launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi to a bankrupt company that seeks loans with a new name, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has floated the new national party only to make his son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister while accommodating his daughter K Kavitha in some role at the national level, and to find an escape route from facing rejection of the people in Telangana.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Sanjay called the BRS a conspiracy hatched by Rao to save his son and daughter, who he alleged were steeped in corruption.

“As a responsible party BJP welcomes anybody starting a political party with good thoughts and intention. But this party was started with no flag, no agenda, by not taking anybody’s opinion and without any discussions. What is your policy in starting a national party? How many of the founding members of TRS are still with you? Did you take any of their opinions,” he asked.

“The people have voted for TRS, and against their will you have formed BRS. You should resign and go for elections again. You have no right to seek votes for TRS in Munugode,” Sanjay claimed.

He said that only opportunists and politically unemployed leaders who have lost people’s support and needed Rao’s financial support were supporting the BRS. Sanjay said that Rao was trying to partner with AIMIM in constituencies where Muslim votes were significant.

HYDERABAD: Likening the newly-launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi to a bankrupt company that seeks loans with a new name, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has floated the new national party only to make his son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister while accommodating his daughter K Kavitha in some role at the national level, and to find an escape route from facing rejection of the people in Telangana. Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Sanjay called the BRS a conspiracy hatched by Rao to save his son and daughter, who he alleged were steeped in corruption. “As a responsible party BJP welcomes anybody starting a political party with good thoughts and intention. But this party was started with no flag, no agenda, by not taking anybody’s opinion and without any discussions. What is your policy in starting a national party? How many of the founding members of TRS are still with you? Did you take any of their opinions,” he asked. “The people have voted for TRS, and against their will you have formed BRS. You should resign and go for elections again. You have no right to seek votes for TRS in Munugode,” Sanjay claimed. He said that only opportunists and politically unemployed leaders who have lost people’s support and needed Rao’s financial support were supporting the BRS. Sanjay said that Rao was trying to partner with AIMIM in constituencies where Muslim votes were significant.