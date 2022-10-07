Call us BRS: Pink leaders submit copy of party resolution to ECI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after transforming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday set into motion his next plan of action spreading the wings of the new party in Maharashtra, to begin with, and seek renaming of the party in the records of Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Chief Minister, in pursuit of ushering in a qualitative change in governance at the national level and taking the BJP by its horns, changed the name of TRS to BRS. After a change of name, the TRS, which till then represented the zeitgeist of the Telangana movement, acquired a new identity with a national appeal.

On Thursday, at KCR’s bidding, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar called on Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma in Delhi and submitted a copy of the TRS general body resolution and a formal letter from party supremo Chandrasekhar Rao. Now, the Election Commission of India has to notify the change of name from TRS to BRS.

“We have submitted the resolution copy and KCR’s letter, as per the provisions of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951,” Vinod Kumar told reporters later. When asked about some more parties with the abbreviation of BRS being registered with ECI, Vinod Kumar said that the abbreviation was not a problem, as the full name of the party was important.

As Rao read out the resolution of the TRS general body meeting at 1.19 pm on Dasara day, the Telangana Bhavan erupted in joy. The activists danced as the fireworks that went off outside captured their mood.

In attendance were former Karnataka chief minister JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, VCK supremo and MP Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, among others. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was conspicuous by his absence.

Owaisi’s absence looked odd as the MIM has footprints in Maharashtra and several other States and it is a friendly party to the TRS in Telangana. It remains to be seen whether BRS will work together with MIM in other states or not. However, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning (sic).”

Political monopoly of some parties dangerous, BRS a powerful alternative: HDK

Kumaraswamy, however, declared that his party would work with BRS in Karnataka. “There are non-Congress and non-BJP governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. We will work with BRS in Karnataka and bring a non-Congress and non- BJP government in Karnataka too,” he tweeted.

“The political monopoly of some parties was dangerous for the country. A new political force was needed to put an end to this. I feel that BRS is a powerful alternative.

We welcome the establishment of BRS with an open mind,” he said. After six months of arduous exercise, Telangana Chief Minister took a decision to foray into national politics, to counter the lopsided policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Rao is of the view that the Telangana model is necessary for the country.

Rao already assured farmers in the country that they will get free power, if BJP is defeated in the next elections The resolution that was adopted at the general body of the TRS read thus: “Telangana Rashtra Samithi in its state general body meeting dated October 05, 2022 has passed a resolution to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. To that effect, necessary amendments to the party Constitution have also been made in the same meeting.”

First meeting in Maharashtra

Maharashtra will be the State where the first field of activity of the BRS will begin. The BRS’ affiliated farmer association will be formed in Maharashtra first for taking up ground-level activities.

After signing the resolution on Wednesday, Rao said, “In the 75 years of Independent India, the parties that ruled the country have done nothing except to rise to power or lose it. With the slogan of Jai Telangana, we have fought and faced many challenges and achieved the goal of statehood for Telangana. Politics is a task for TRS and for other parties it is only a game, he said.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that comprehensive development is possible only if the States and the country develop together. Many of the sacrifices made for the Independence of this country remain unfulfilled, he said. “Today’s meeting is just an internal meeting to change the name of the party. Other leaders will be invited to the launching function of the party. Leaders of many parties across the country are coming forward to move with us, “ KCR claimed.

“As the CM of Telangana, I will travel all over the country. No one should have any doubts about this. Radiant India needs to be made. India will grow better than the US if the resources in the country are used at the optimum level. We still have a good time. We will expand across the country, “ KCR said. Prominent Dalit leader, MP, and VCK supremo Thirumavalavan said: “It is a great honour for me to be invited to this programme. It is a special and unforgettable day for me

. TRS has become BRS. It is not just a name change, it is a process of evolution from T’ to B’. T’ means torch. B’ stands for Bright. You have a wonderful future.” The VCK leader heaped praises on Rao.

“Our leader (KCR) is one who is unique. His thoughts, working style, struggles, and achievements, all are unique. You (KCR) have achieved a separate state for the people of Telangana. Now, you are coming forward to achieve the development of the people of the country.

On behalf of the VCK Party, we extend our best wishes”. He said that no other Chief Minister in this country has taken great initiatives for Dalits, tribals, and farmers like KCR did. Kumaraswamy said KCR’s commitment towards SCs and farmers was great.

“KCR has achieved success in Telangana with the schemes implemented by him. Your dreams of developing Telangana have come true. You have taken the challenge of national development. Without any selfishness, KCR wants to expand Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi only for the sake of nation-building,” Kumaraswamy said.

Errabelli’s slip of tongue

Though TRS leaders averred that there would be no confusion among voters, even if the name of the party is changed, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a meeting in Warangal termed it as “BSP”. However, a senior leader recalled that Rao contested on cycle, bus and car symbols.

“The TRS once contested on plough symbol. Even if symbols change, the people will support KCR. Now, also the people would not get confused and support KCR,” he said.

3 to 5 weeks for an official name change

As per Section 29A(9) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 (9), after an association or body has been registered as a political party, any change in its name, head office, office-bearers, address or in any other material matters should be communicated to the Election Commission without delay

Car symbol of TRS and pink colour of party flag will remain the same

It will take three to five weeks for ECI to change the name of TRS

HYDERABAD: A day after transforming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday set into motion his next plan of action spreading the wings of the new party in Maharashtra, to begin with, and seek renaming of the party in the records of Election Commission of India (ECI). The Chief Minister, in pursuit of ushering in a qualitative change in governance at the national level and taking the BJP by its horns, changed the name of TRS to BRS. After a change of name, the TRS, which till then represented the zeitgeist of the Telangana movement, acquired a new identity with a national appeal. On Thursday, at KCR’s bidding, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar called on Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma in Delhi and submitted a copy of the TRS general body resolution and a formal letter from party supremo Chandrasekhar Rao. Now, the Election Commission of India has to notify the change of name from TRS to BRS. “We have submitted the resolution copy and KCR’s letter, as per the provisions of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951,” Vinod Kumar told reporters later. When asked about some more parties with the abbreviation of BRS being registered with ECI, Vinod Kumar said that the abbreviation was not a problem, as the full name of the party was important. As Rao read out the resolution of the TRS general body meeting at 1.19 pm on Dasara day, the Telangana Bhavan erupted in joy. The activists danced as the fireworks that went off outside captured their mood. In attendance were former Karnataka chief minister JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, VCK supremo and MP Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, among others. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was conspicuous by his absence. Owaisi’s absence looked odd as the MIM has footprints in Maharashtra and several other States and it is a friendly party to the TRS in Telangana. It remains to be seen whether BRS will work together with MIM in other states or not. However, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning (sic).” Political monopoly of some parties dangerous, BRS a powerful alternative: HDK Kumaraswamy, however, declared that his party would work with BRS in Karnataka. “There are non-Congress and non-BJP governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. We will work with BRS in Karnataka and bring a non-Congress and non- BJP government in Karnataka too,” he tweeted. “The political monopoly of some parties was dangerous for the country. A new political force was needed to put an end to this. I feel that BRS is a powerful alternative. We welcome the establishment of BRS with an open mind,” he said. After six months of arduous exercise, Telangana Chief Minister took a decision to foray into national politics, to counter the lopsided policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Rao is of the view that the Telangana model is necessary for the country. Rao already assured farmers in the country that they will get free power, if BJP is defeated in the next elections The resolution that was adopted at the general body of the TRS read thus: “Telangana Rashtra Samithi in its state general body meeting dated October 05, 2022 has passed a resolution to change the name of the party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. To that effect, necessary amendments to the party Constitution have also been made in the same meeting.” First meeting in Maharashtra Maharashtra will be the State where the first field of activity of the BRS will begin. The BRS’ affiliated farmer association will be formed in Maharashtra first for taking up ground-level activities. After signing the resolution on Wednesday, Rao said, “In the 75 years of Independent India, the parties that ruled the country have done nothing except to rise to power or lose it. With the slogan of Jai Telangana, we have fought and faced many challenges and achieved the goal of statehood for Telangana. Politics is a task for TRS and for other parties it is only a game, he said. Chandrasekhar Rao said that comprehensive development is possible only if the States and the country develop together. Many of the sacrifices made for the Independence of this country remain unfulfilled, he said. “Today’s meeting is just an internal meeting to change the name of the party. Other leaders will be invited to the launching function of the party. Leaders of many parties across the country are coming forward to move with us, “ KCR claimed. “As the CM of Telangana, I will travel all over the country. No one should have any doubts about this. Radiant India needs to be made. India will grow better than the US if the resources in the country are used at the optimum level. We still have a good time. We will expand across the country, “ KCR said. Prominent Dalit leader, MP, and VCK supremo Thirumavalavan said: “It is a great honour for me to be invited to this programme. It is a special and unforgettable day for me . TRS has become BRS. It is not just a name change, it is a process of evolution from T’ to B’. T’ means torch. B’ stands for Bright. You have a wonderful future.” The VCK leader heaped praises on Rao. “Our leader (KCR) is one who is unique. His thoughts, working style, struggles, and achievements, all are unique. You (KCR) have achieved a separate state for the people of Telangana. Now, you are coming forward to achieve the development of the people of the country. On behalf of the VCK Party, we extend our best wishes”. He said that no other Chief Minister in this country has taken great initiatives for Dalits, tribals, and farmers like KCR did. Kumaraswamy said KCR’s commitment towards SCs and farmers was great. “KCR has achieved success in Telangana with the schemes implemented by him. Your dreams of developing Telangana have come true. You have taken the challenge of national development. Without any selfishness, KCR wants to expand Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi only for the sake of nation-building,” Kumaraswamy said. Errabelli’s slip of tongue Though TRS leaders averred that there would be no confusion among voters, even if the name of the party is changed, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a meeting in Warangal termed it as “BSP”. However, a senior leader recalled that Rao contested on cycle, bus and car symbols. “The TRS once contested on plough symbol. Even if symbols change, the people will support KCR. Now, also the people would not get confused and support KCR,” he said. 3 to 5 weeks for an official name change As per Section 29A(9) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 (9), after an association or body has been registered as a political party, any change in its name, head office, office-bearers, address or in any other material matters should be communicated to the Election Commission without delay Car symbol of TRS and pink colour of party flag will remain the same It will take three to five weeks for ECI to change the name of TRS