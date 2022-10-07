Dalit conclave to be held in Hyd, says TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that a Dalit conclave would be organised soon in Hyderabad under the banner Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Published: 07th October 2022 04:50 AM | Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:50 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that a Dalit conclave would be organised soon in Hyderabad under the banner Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Stating that the TRS government was implementing various schemes for Dalits which ought to be implemented across the country, he said Dalits from across India would be invited to this conclave.
Several leaders including VCK supremo and MP Thirumavalavan called on Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.
Thirumavalavan lauded Rao for implementing schemes for Dalits in Telangana. He termed Dalit Bandhu a great scheme. Farmers’ leaders Rakesh, Akshay, Samyuktha Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh, and Maharashtra farmers’ leader Dasarath Savanth met Rao.