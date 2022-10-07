Home States Telangana

Dalit conclave to be held in Hyd, says TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that a Dalit conclave would be organised soon in Hyderabad under the banner Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). 

Published: 07th October 2022 04:50 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the Adivasi Girijan Atmagaurav Sabha at NTR Stadium on Saturday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

Stating that the TRS government was implementing various schemes for Dalits which ought to be implemented across the country, he said Dalits from across India would be invited to this conclave. 
Several leaders including VCK supremo and MP Thirumavalavan called on Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. 

Thirumavalavan lauded Rao for implementing schemes for Dalits in Telangana. He termed Dalit Bandhu a great scheme. Farmers’ leaders Rakesh, Akshay, Samyuktha Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh, and Maharashtra farmers’ leader Dasarath Savanth met Rao.

