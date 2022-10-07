Home States Telangana

Former MLA Nallala Odelu, wife Nallala Bhagyalakshmi rejoin TRS

Former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife Nallala Bhagyalakshmi, who is Mancherial ZP chairperson, rejoined the TRS on Thursday.

Published: 07th October 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:37 AM

Nallala Odelu and  Bhagyalakshmi meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife Nallala Bhagyalakshmi, who is the Mancherial ZP chairperson, rejoined the TRS on Thursday. Both had quit the TRS and joined the Congress in May, this year in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. 

Odelu and his wife rejoined the TRS in the presence of the IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, they said they were not able to digest the group politics in Congress.

They alleged that the Mancherial district Congress committee president sidelined them during the party programmes held in the Mancherial district.

Odelu rejoining the TRS is seen as a jolt to the Congress as the party is facing a leadership crisis in a few constituencies, including Chennur, in the erstwhile Adilabad district.  Odelu. a three-time legislator had left the TRS in May due to differences with the high command after it denied a ticket to him in the 2018 polls and gave his seat to Balka Suman. 

