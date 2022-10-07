IT Tower in Siddipet to employ 1.5k people: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has announced that an IT Tower would be inaugurated in Duddeda on January 1. It will help provide employment opportunities to 1,500 people, he added.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Dasara celebrations in Siddipet on Wednesday night, he mentioned that Siddipet was developing in all fields. While a number of IT employees in Hyderabad work in Hitec City, people in large numbers will work at Siddipet’s IT Tower.

He mentioned that the people of the district don’t have to depend on Hyderabad to suit any needs and can avail of world-class education and medical facilities in the district itself. Even in terms of tourism, the district was developing rapidly, the Minister said, adding that tourism facilities are being developed at a cost of Rs 110 crore at the Ranganayak Sagar project.

The design for the works has been approved, he added. He said people from Bengaluru and Hyderabad call Siddpet a tourist’s paradise and a large number from these areas will turn up to see the district’s many attractions.

With the exception of an airport, all possible facilities are available and train services will also be introduced by Dasara next year, he added.

