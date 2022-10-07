Home States Telangana

Leaders chuck aside politics at Dattatreya’s Alai Balai in Telangana

While TRS and MIM leaders were conspicuous by their absence, leaders from BJP, CPI, TJS and Congress were seen exchanging smiles and hugs.

Published: 07th October 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dattatreya

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattareya welcomes V Hanumantha Rao, Arif Mohammed Khan, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Chiranjeevi and others to the annual Alai Balai programme at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyd

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like every year, leaders cast aside their political differences and gathered for the Alai Balai, organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi at the Exhibition Grounds on Thursday, with the sole aim of promoting the spirit of unity, peace and harmony in society. 

While TRS and MIM leaders were conspicuous by their absence, leaders from BJP, CPI, TJS and Congress were seen exchanging smiles and hugs. Tollywood megastar K Chiranjeevi, who was felicitated on the occasion, made a stylish entry by playing the drums and shaking a leg with the folk dancers.

He recalled how in the 1980s there used to be animosities and rivalry between the fans of top actors, which he had found very unhealthy. “I felt that if there was a cordial relationship between the actors, that would have a ripple effect. So I started the culture of inviting all the top actors for any of my film release events, and the result is what we are seeing now,” he said.

Chiranjeevi gave examples from regular life, how a simple hug or a responsive heart could bridge the gulf between strained relations, and how such a response could melt a person who couldn’t be convinced by words. “Let us start this from our family. We should not forget these human values. The more love you spread around, the more it will multiply and come back to you,” he said. 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the chief guest, felt that the name Alai Balai was poetic, and the idea behind it was more beautiful. Reminding the people of the quality of ‘Maryada Purushottam’ on Vijaya Dasami, he said that while the police implement the rule of law, people needed to be aware of the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ which they needed to draw themselves to uphold the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandaru Dattatreya Vijayalakshmi Exhibition Grounds Alai Balai
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp