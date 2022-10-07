Leaders chuck aside politics at Dattatreya’s Alai Balai in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like every year, leaders cast aside their political differences and gathered for the Alai Balai, organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi at the Exhibition Grounds on Thursday, with the sole aim of promoting the spirit of unity, peace and harmony in society.

While TRS and MIM leaders were conspicuous by their absence, leaders from BJP, CPI, TJS and Congress were seen exchanging smiles and hugs. Tollywood megastar K Chiranjeevi, who was felicitated on the occasion, made a stylish entry by playing the drums and shaking a leg with the folk dancers.

He recalled how in the 1980s there used to be animosities and rivalry between the fans of top actors, which he had found very unhealthy. “I felt that if there was a cordial relationship between the actors, that would have a ripple effect. So I started the culture of inviting all the top actors for any of my film release events, and the result is what we are seeing now,” he said.

Chiranjeevi gave examples from regular life, how a simple hug or a responsive heart could bridge the gulf between strained relations, and how such a response could melt a person who couldn’t be convinced by words. “Let us start this from our family. We should not forget these human values. The more love you spread around, the more it will multiply and come back to you,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, the chief guest, felt that the name Alai Balai was poetic, and the idea behind it was more beautiful. Reminding the people of the quality of ‘Maryada Purushottam’ on Vijaya Dasami, he said that while the police implement the rule of law, people needed to be aware of the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ which they needed to draw themselves to uphold the law.

