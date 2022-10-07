Home States Telangana

New party name to distract people from misrule: Congress

Addressing the media in Jagtial, he claimed that none of the promises made by the TRS was fulfilled and Hyderabad had turned into a ‘free zone’ where locals are being denied employment.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:55 AM

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy (File photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: MLC and senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the decision of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to change the party’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was a distraction from the misrule of the State government for the last eight year. 

The government has allocated land and provided power on subsidy to IT companies to set up their bases in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal, but only 25 per cent of the posts are occupied by those born in Telangana while the rest went to people from other parts of the country, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said, “When people rejected TRS’ work, KCR started a new drama with BRS.”

With public funds, the Chief Minister was touring other States to further the party’s cause, he alleged, in a press release. “CM Rao isn’t even in a position to make the TRS candidate win the Munugode bypoll and him entering national politics is quite ridiculous,” he added.
 

