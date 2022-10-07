Home States Telangana

People across nation want benefits of KCR’s scheme: Indrakaran Reddy

Many people want CM Rao to enter the scene of national politics and implement the schemes that have benefitted numerous people across the State.

A Indrakaran Reddy

Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will bring revolutionary change across the country, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Thursday. He along with Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao laid the foundation stone for a road project from Kuchulapur Venkateswara Swamy Temple to Kandi Palli (Adelli Gutta) at an estimated cost of Rs 6.52 crore 

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that Telangana was achieved due to the tireless 14-year-long struggle of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has implemented many welfare schemes that are a role model for the rest of the country. 

Many people want CM Rao to enter the scene of national politics and implement the schemes that have benefitted numerous people across the State. It was due to his work that he had the support to float a national party, he added.

People in the bordering villages in Maharashtra too were welcoming of the Chief Minister’s idea, he said.
Only for undue political advantage were the BJP’s Union Ministers making harsh criticism against the State, but showering the government with awards in New Delhi, the Minister said.

