Telangana: Buzz over Harish as Min vows to work for Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s remarks in Siddipet late on Wednesday that he would work for the people of the Siddipet constituency as long as he could set off speculations in political circles.

Harish, who participated in the Dasara celebrations in Siddipet said that the people of the constituency were like a family to him and he would continue to work for their development and welfare.

His comments, coming as they did on the day Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao changed the TRS into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led to people wondering whether he was indirectly hinting at entering national politics.

While similar comments by Harish Rao earlier had always invited applause, they led to some discomfiture among people who wish to see him based in Siddipet. Veteran politicians said that at a time when the TR, is being transformed into a national party, Harish Rao’s comments have gained importance.

However, party leaders say that whatever opinion Harish Rao expresses, he will ultimately be committed to the decision taken by the Chief Minister.

Siddipet, Gajwel and Dubbak constituencies along with Medak, Narsapur and Sangareddy Assembly segments come under the Medak Parliamentary constituency. Except for Sangareddy and Dubbak, all of the Assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency are represented by the TRS. While Assembly elections will be held in 2023, the General Elections will be held in 2024.

TRS leaders are now wondering whether Harish or KCR may contest from the Medak Lok Sabha seat in 2024 even if Harish Rao contests from the Siddipet Assembly constituency in 2023. K Prabhakar Reddy, who is currently Medak MP, is keen to contest from the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

The party is also spreading the word that there is a possibility of fielding him from Dubbak. TRS leaders are also expressing confidence that the party is a strong force in the Medak Parliamentary constituency and whoever contests for the Medak LS seat on the TRS ticket, will win.



