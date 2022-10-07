Telangana: MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy speech has that ‘losing’ note

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy’s cryptic statement that he would take his wife and children on a pilgrimage trip if he loses the Assembly Election in 2023 has set people thinking and voters wondering as to whether he would, after all, be losing the election.

Addressing a meeting during the Dasara celebrations on Wednesday night at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium here, he said that he could not redeem his promise of providing houses to 50,000 people because the TRS came to power in the last election.

“Though I had identified land for the construction of houses for families in Sadashivpet and Sangareddy, the government is yet to acquire it. I am making an appeal to the Chief Minister to allocate funds for purchasing the land,” he said.

He appealed to the people not to see him as a man who had gone back on his promise because it was not his fault if houses could not be constructed. In the next election if the Congress comes to power and he is elected, he would have the houses constructed for all of them, the leader assured.

He said that after his defeat in the 2014 elections, a five-year-old child told him that her family voted for TRS believing that her parents would get a job, making people wonder if history was going to repeat.

SANGA REDDY: Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy’s cryptic statement that he would take his wife and children on a pilgrimage trip if he loses the Assembly Election in 2023 has set people thinking and voters wondering as to whether he would, after all, be losing the election. Addressing a meeting during the Dasara celebrations on Wednesday night at the Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium here, he said that he could not redeem his promise of providing houses to 50,000 people because the TRS came to power in the last election. “Though I had identified land for the construction of houses for families in Sadashivpet and Sangareddy, the government is yet to acquire it. I am making an appeal to the Chief Minister to allocate funds for purchasing the land,” he said. He appealed to the people not to see him as a man who had gone back on his promise because it was not his fault if houses could not be constructed. In the next election if the Congress comes to power and he is elected, he would have the houses constructed for all of them, the leader assured. He said that after his defeat in the 2014 elections, a five-year-old child told him that her family voted for TRS believing that her parents would get a job, making people wonder if history was going to repeat.