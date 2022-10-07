Telangana: SCR electrifies 98.7 route km between Khanapur - Latur Road stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railways (SCR) has completed the electrification of a huge stretch of 98.7 route km between Khanapur - Latur Road stations covering both Karnataka and Maharashtra states in one go. This section is completed as part of the Vikarabad - Parli Vaijnath electrification project.

With this, a continuous stretch of 204 route km has now been electrified between Vikarabad - Latur Road. The stretch between Khanapur - Latur Road for a distance of 98.7 route km is part of Vikarabad - Parli Vaijnath electrification project, which was sanctioned in 2018-19 at an estimated cost of Rs 262 crore for a distance of 269 route km.

While the stretch between Vikarabad - Kohir Deccan (45 km) was commissioned in March 2021, the stretch between Kohir Deccan - Khanapur (60.4 km) was completed in January 2021. Of the electrification of the present stretch of 98.7 route km, 46.8 km is in Maharashtra and 51.9 km is in Karnataka.

Trains originating and terminating from Latur Road and Bidar towards the southern direction can now run with electric traction, which will help in seamless transportation.

Work in the remaining stretch i.e., Latur Road - Parli Vaijnath is progressing at a fast pace. Electrification of these railway lines will strengthen rail infrastructure in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra

HYDERABAD: South Central Railways (SCR) has completed the electrification of a huge stretch of 98.7 route km between Khanapur - Latur Road stations covering both Karnataka and Maharashtra states in one go. This section is completed as part of the Vikarabad - Parli Vaijnath electrification project. With this, a continuous stretch of 204 route km has now been electrified between Vikarabad - Latur Road. The stretch between Khanapur - Latur Road for a distance of 98.7 route km is part of Vikarabad - Parli Vaijnath electrification project, which was sanctioned in 2018-19 at an estimated cost of Rs 262 crore for a distance of 269 route km. While the stretch between Vikarabad - Kohir Deccan (45 km) was commissioned in March 2021, the stretch between Kohir Deccan - Khanapur (60.4 km) was completed in January 2021. Of the electrification of the present stretch of 98.7 route km, 46.8 km is in Maharashtra and 51.9 km is in Karnataka. Trains originating and terminating from Latur Road and Bidar towards the southern direction can now run with electric traction, which will help in seamless transportation. Work in the remaining stretch i.e., Latur Road - Parli Vaijnath is progressing at a fast pace. Electrification of these railway lines will strengthen rail infrastructure in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra