Three new attractions added to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

The zoo, which is known as the leading zoological park in the country, has completed 59 years and has stepped into its 60th year.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

A pair of meerkats on display at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, which turned 60 on Thursday, added three more attractions. These include Meerkat, Marmoset enclosures and an open fish pond with different types of fish in the pond. 

These were inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal on Thursday. Also, the Asiatic lion born in the zoo a few years ago was named Aditi on Thursday by the zoo authorities.

The zoo, which is known as the leading zoological park in the country, has completed 59 years and has stepped into its 60th year. In this connection, Telangana Forest Department organised special programmes at the Nehru Zoo Park as part of the 68th National Wildlife Week. Later, Zoo Day celebrations were organised on a grand scale on the premises. 

Curator Rajasekhar read out the annual report of Nehru Zoological Park for the last financial year. Speaking of the occasion, Dobriyal said that there will be grand Diamond Jubilee celebrations next year.

Due to the dedication of the staff working here, the Nehru Zoo is hailed as the leading zoo park in the country. Visitors should also behave responsibly towards animals and parents should see that children develop a love for forests and animals, he said.

