Delhi Excise policy: ED continues raids in Hyderabad

Published: 08th October 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their raids in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Friday converged at the offices and residence of the managing director of a media house located in Jubilee Hills and two other locations in Hyderabad.

The raid was part of the ED raids in 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru and three locations in Hyderabad. The raids are part of the investigation by the CBI which is probing the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. The ED entered the picture as huge amounts of money were allegedly laundering.

ED sleuths have been conducting raids on various business people across the country since August, among them Arun Ramachandran Pillai. According to sources, raids on Pillai’s residences led ED sleuths to others like Gorantla Bucchi Babu, Gandra Premsagar, Boinpally Abhishek and Vannamaneni Srinivas Rao.

Recently, the ED raided Vannamaneni Srinivas Rao, a builder and businessman. Srinivas Rao was first questioned by Hyderabad ED sleuths and then by ED personnel from Delhi. According to sources, Srinivas Rao’s questioning revealed a link between him and the managing director of the media house which was raided on Friday. ED sleuths found bank transactions amounting to crores if the sources are to be believed.

According to sources, the ED sleuths conducted the raids at Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Kukatpally and seized some incriminating material which may help them gain a clearer perspective on the transactions.
Sources said that they are looking into reports that the media house received Rs 20 crore from the AAP government in Punjab. However, this was not officially confirmed.

