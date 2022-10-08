Home States Telangana

JC Prabhakar Reddy, son grilled by ED in vehicle purchase case in Telangana

Though reports emerged that the ED had summoned Prabhakar Reddy in connection with a money laundering case, no official confirmation was available.

Published: 08th October 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

JC Prabhakar Reddy

TDP leader from Anantapur JC Prabhakar Reddy comes out of the ED office in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Ashmit Reddy were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate sleuths regarding the alleged purchase of scrap vehicles, illegal registration and operation and sale of some of them in violation of several laws and contrary to the Supreme Court verdict prohibiting the sale of BS III vehicles post April 1, 2017.

The father and son duo were questioned for nearly 9 hours by the ED sleuths in Hyderabad on Friday. Though reports emerged that the ED had summoned Prabhakar Reddy in connection with a money laundering case, no official confirmation was available.

Speaking to media persons after being questioned, Prabhakar Reddy described the ED office in Hyderabad as the right place for him to prove his innocence.

“This is not a scam involving crores of rupees, but a few trucks. I have answered all the questions of ED and will cooperate with them in their investigation,” he said. However, Prabhakar Reddy denied any connection with money laundering and said he does not have any need to do so.

Prabhakar Reddy and his son were arrested in June 2020 and sent to Kadapa Central Jail. The police had booked criminal cases against two companies owned by the father-son duo, their family members and close associates following a complaint from the transport department.

The cases are related to the activities of Jatadhara Industries owned by JC Uma Reddy, wife of Prabhakar Reddy, and his son Ashmit Reddy, and C Gopal Reddy & Co, owned by Gopal Reddy, a close associate of Prabhakar Reddy. The two companies had reportedly purchased vehicles sold as scrap by Ashok Leyland and got them registered in Nagaland in 2018 by producing fake documents. These vehicles were found to be plying in the Anantapur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JC Prabhakar Reddy vehicle purchase case ED JC Ashmit Reddy Supreme Court verdict Anantapur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp