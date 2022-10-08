Home States Telangana

Owaisi questions India’s stand on genocide of Uyghurs in China

The AIMIM will organise a Mushaira and a public meeting at party’s headquarters, Darussalam at 8 pm on October 9 as part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Indian government’s decision to abstain from voting in favour of a debate in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) allegedly being perpetrated by China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he was indirectly supporting China’s actions.

While questioning the PM’s silence on the issue, Owaisi on Friday tweeted, “Is he so scared of offending Xi Jinping, whom he met 18 times, that India can’t speak for what is right? Or is it something else? Because Uighur people are Muslims and China is oppressing them, the Modi government will not speak out, we did condemn the Leicester riots in the UK (sic).”

Observing that the External Affairs Ministry is fond of harping on ultra-realism in our foreign policy, he wondered “what kind of realistic foreign policy didn’t allow the Centre to put pressure on an adversary like China which was controlling Indian territory in Ladakh”.

The AIMIM will organise a Mushaira and a public meeting at the party’s headquarters, Darussalam at 8 pm on October 9 as part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. Asaduddin Owaisi, along with guest speakers Maulana Shameemuddin from Bihar, Mufti Nizamuddin from Uttar Pradesh and other religious leaders and scholars will take part in the celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM UNHRC XUAR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp