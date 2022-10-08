Owaisi questions India’s stand on genocide of Uyghurs in China

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Indian government’s decision to abstain from voting in favour of a debate in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) allegedly being perpetrated by China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sought an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he was indirectly supporting China’s actions.

While questioning the PM’s silence on the issue, Owaisi on Friday tweeted, “Is he so scared of offending Xi Jinping, whom he met 18 times, that India can’t speak for what is right? Or is it something else? Because Uighur people are Muslims and China is oppressing them, the Modi government will not speak out, we did condemn the Leicester riots in the UK (sic).”

Observing that the External Affairs Ministry is fond of harping on ultra-realism in our foreign policy, he wondered “what kind of realistic foreign policy didn’t allow the Centre to put pressure on an adversary like China which was controlling Indian territory in Ladakh”.

The AIMIM will organise a Mushaira and a public meeting at the party’s headquarters, Darussalam at 8 pm on October 9 as part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. Asaduddin Owaisi, along with guest speakers Maulana Shameemuddin from Bihar, Mufti Nizamuddin from Uttar Pradesh and other religious leaders and scholars will take part in the celebrations.

