Sarpanch kicks disabled man on chest, suspended in Telangana

The district administration has appointed Mahbubnagar RDO Anil Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Published: 08th October 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the shocking incident.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Mahbubnagar district Collector S Venkata Rao on Friday suspended a sarpanch till further inquiry for kicking a differently-abled NREGS worker who was demanding payment of wages. The video of the shocking incident went viral on Friday prompting the Collector to take immediate action.

Police have registered three cases of cognisable offence against the sarpanch. In the video, Kosgi Srinivasulu, sarpanch of Puluponipally gram panchayat of Hanvada Mandal, is heard hurling expletives at the differently-abled Krishnaiah. 

When the victim objects to the language, Srinivasulu is seen kicking the victim who suffers from a locomotor disability. Krishnaiah’s son tries to protect his father from the rampaging sarpanch who kicked the disabled man in the chest but in vain.

The district administration has appointed Mahbubnagar RDO Anil Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

