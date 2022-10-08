Score cut by 188 marks, NEET student moves Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GS Jyoshna, who took the NEET (UG) test in 2022, approached the Telangana High Court seeking a remedy for what she called an injustice done to her by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

She made a lunch motion before the Vacation Bench, which comprised Justices K Laxman and Chillakur Sumalatha. She submitted to the court that the NTA had arbitrarily reduced her marks from 482 to 294.

The petitioner’s attorney, NS Arjun Kumar, informed the bench that the scorecard she received on the day results were announced on September 7, 2022, showed that she had received 482 marks, an All India Rank of 100456, and an OBC Category Rank of 50567.

She received 484 marks when she compared them to the OMR answer sheet and the final answer key made available by NTA which is an increase of two marks from the scorecard.

He also claimed that when the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences later posted the list of Telangana state candidates who participated in NEET UG - 2022 along with their scores and rankings, she was shocked to discover that her scores had been arbitrarily reduced her marks. The matter was adjourned till October 12.

HYDERABAD: GS Jyoshna, who took the NEET (UG) test in 2022, approached the Telangana High Court seeking a remedy for what she called an injustice done to her by the National Testing Agency (NTA). She made a lunch motion before the Vacation Bench, which comprised Justices K Laxman and Chillakur Sumalatha. She submitted to the court that the NTA had arbitrarily reduced her marks from 482 to 294. The petitioner’s attorney, NS Arjun Kumar, informed the bench that the scorecard she received on the day results were announced on September 7, 2022, showed that she had received 482 marks, an All India Rank of 100456, and an OBC Category Rank of 50567. She received 484 marks when she compared them to the OMR answer sheet and the final answer key made available by NTA which is an increase of two marks from the scorecard. He also claimed that when the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences later posted the list of Telangana state candidates who participated in NEET UG - 2022 along with their scores and rankings, she was shocked to discover that her scores had been arbitrarily reduced her marks. The matter was adjourned till October 12.