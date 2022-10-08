Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sharmila alleges corruption in KLIS, lodges plaint with CBI

In her complaint, Sharmila levelled allegations with regard to embezzlement of funds, nepotism, and favouritism.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:32 AM

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Friday lodged a complaint with the CBI, requesting registration of an FIR under the relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Irrigation department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, alleging misappropriation of funds in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

In her complaint, Sharmila levelled allegations with regard to embezzlement of funds, nepotism, and favouritism. She said that a criminal conspiracy had been hatched between the Chief Minister and bureaucrats where public funds were obtained from the Central government agencies and PSU banks by the State government through KLIP.

Stating the current situation of the project, Sharmila said that the heavy-duty pumps were now completely non-functional.“Thus, it needs no explanation that the preferred and economical mode of constructing pumping stations were built by abusing office, only to benefit certain persons,” Sharmila alleged.

Speaking to the media after formally lodging the complaint, Sharmila said that the CBI had assured investigation of the matter by a DIG-rank officer. She, however, said that she would move court if timely action was not initiated.

Threatens to move court if CBI fails to act


