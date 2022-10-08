Home States Telangana

Tension in KHM village as YSR statue vandalised in Telangana

Published: 08th October 2022 04:05 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time at Chintalatanda on Friday in Kusumanchi Mandal after unidentified persons damaged the statue of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

The statue of the former undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister was installed in the village by Congress workers a few years ago. Seeing the damaged statue, workers of the Congress and YSR Congress staged a dharna and raised slogans.

Police who reached the spot tried to pacify the agitators but they demanded stringent action against those responsible for damaging the statue. The police convinced them to end their protest.

A Congress worker, G Kiran, said that the late chief minister had implemented many welfare schemes for the poor, particularly those belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes.

“Out of our regard and love for the late leader we had installed his statue, but some miscreants vandalised it,” he lamented and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.

