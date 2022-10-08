Home States Telangana

Two Hyderabad youths drown in Godavari river at Kaleshwaram

According to the police, a group of seven friends entered the river for swimming after immersing the idol.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Two youths drowned in the Godavari river when they went to immerse the idol of Durga at Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district on Friday. The police identified the deceased as K Vinod (21) and B Pawan (20), both hailed from the Ramnagar area of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the Kaleshwaram police station limits. According to the police, a group of seven friends entered the river for swimming after immersing in the idol. Seeing the two drowning in the water, their friends alerted the villagers and the police.

Mahadevpur Circle Inspector T Kiran along with other police personnel reached the location, but their efforts to rescue the youths went in vain. The body of Vinod was retrieved and shifted to Mahadevpur Community Health Centre for autopsy. Swimmers were searching for the body of Pawan when the last reports came in. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC, said the CI.

Speaking to media persons, Kiran stated that the two youths might have entered the water without knowing the exact depth of the river at that particular point. The CI cautioned the villagers against getting into the water for swimming or bathing. According to him, bathing in the Godavari here is prohibited.

