Yadadri power plant is on track, says Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao

Prabhakar Rao says issues raised in the latest NGT order are already complied with

TS Genco, Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao has said that every effort will be made to commission the Yadadri Thermal Power Station as per the revised schedule after complying with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Following the NGT’s order on the Yadadri power plant on Thursday, the CMD on Friday reviewed with all the Directors of TSGenco and decided to submit a report to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for issuing directions, if any. The issues raised in the NGT order regarding the boundary of Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the design of the ash pond and radioactivity impact are already complied with, the CMD said.

At the time of applying for Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Yadadri Thermal Power plant, the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) Modelling was conducted within a 10 km radius of the project in line with the existing MoEF&CC notification issued on September 14, 2016, Prabhakar Rao said.

However, as directed by the NGT in the latest order, the TSGenco will conduct the Ambient Air Quality Modelling and Cumulative Impact Assessment’ within a 25 km radius of the project, he said and added that every effort will be made to commission Yadadri as per the revised schedule by complying the NGT’s directions.

Air quality to be assessed

