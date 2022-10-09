130 from 234 nations to take part in cancer run in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 130 people from 234 countries will participate in the fifth edition of the Global Grace Cancer Run held by the Grace Cancer Foundation. With the theme ‘run the extra mile to gift a smile’, it will be held at the Gachibowli stadium here on Sunday.

Three categories — 5K, 10K and 21K half marathon — have been organised as part of the run where participants are also likely to take part digitally. The event will be flagged off by Health Minister T Harish Rao.

As many as 51 countries from Asia, 57 from Africa, 48 from Europe, 55 from America and 23 from Australia will be participating in the run. The number of enthusiasts has also increased from 120 last year. The profit earned from the event will be used by the foundation to conduct free cancer screening camps in India.

Tollywood Actor Ali launched the campaign and unveiled the T-shirts and Medals the last month. In 2020, the Grace Cancer Run made its way into the coveted Guinness Book of World Records for the most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube and most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour and is proactively aspiring for more recognition this year.

