Drugs case accused granted conditional bail in Telangana

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration | Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rishab Srivatsav, an accused under the NDPS Act, has been granted conditional regular bail by Telangana High Court Justice K Surender.

The court ordered that the petitioner should execute a personal bond for  Rs 50,000  with two sureties, each of whom should execute a bond for the same amount to the satisfaction of the III Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally.

In addition to adhering to the other requirements outlined in section 437(3) of the CrPC, the petitioner is required to appear before the SHO concerned every Monday between 10.30 am and 1 pm for eight weeks or until the filing of a charge sheet, whichever comes first.

The case is about trading NDMA tablets. On the day the crime took place, the police went to Madhura Nagar, Hyderabad, and saw two people trading items at that time. They quickly caught the individuals, one of whom is the petitioner, and discovered that MDMA tablets and substances were in their possession.

