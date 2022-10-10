Big bucks flow in run up to Munugode byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Munugode bypoll turn out to be more expensive than the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll? The question assumes significance in the backdrop of many parties splurging hard cash on voters and presenting gifts to second-rung leaders to ensure their candidate wins the seat. Political analysts believe the Munugode bypoll would likely be a high-profile election as the stakes are high for TRS, BJP, and Congress.

Earlier, the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll held in October 2021 was considered the costliest ever byelection in the State. Apart from the parties spending big bucks, the State government had implemented the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the Huzurabad Assembly segment before the bypoll. Though the State government did not announce any particular scheme or works for the Munugode Assembly this time, the political parties won’t hesitate to spend big money on the bypoll.

Leaders of the ruling TRS and its main rival, BJP, have accused each other of distributing cash among voters. TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the BJP was planning to spend `500 crore for the bypoll and distribute Rs 30,000 to each voter. In his response, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS was planning to spend `40,000 on each voter.

On Sunday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that BJP had ordered 200 Brezza cars and 2,000 motorcycles to be distributed among lower-rung leaders in the segment. Harish added that TRS had formed squads to probe into it, and they would soon lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Attacking BJP, he said, “Even if they presented aeroplanes to local leaders, the people of Munugode would support the development.”

