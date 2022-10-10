Daughter turns out to be key conspirator in widow’s murder in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The LMD police on Sunday unravelled the mystery behind the murder of 49-year-old widow, Gujjula Sulochana, and identified seven persons, including the victim’s daughter and a minor boy, as the accused.

The woman was murdered a couple of days ago. The police cracked the murder case within 48 hours. Karimnagar (Rural) ACP T Karunakar Rao along with CI K Shashidhar Reddy, told mediapersons here on Sunday that Teja Sri, the daughter of Sulochana, plotted her mother’s murder to help her husband Kommera Arunendar Reddy overcome financial crisis. The police listed Arunendar Reddy as the accused number one (A1) and his wife Teja Sri as A2 in the case. According to the police, Teja Sri spilled the beans during interrogation about the murder plot.

Teja Sri married Arunendar Reddy against the wishes of her mother Sulochana. He is said to have invested in fish ponds and stock market and suffered huge losses. To help her husband come out of the debts, Teja Sri mounted pressure on Sulochana to sell six acres of land worth ` 12 crore and other assets. But the victim rejected the proposal. Sulochana took upon herself the responsibility of raising her brother’s 13-year-old daughter Manisha, which was not to the liking of Teja Sri who thought that a part of the property would go to the girl.

Teja Sri, Arunender Reddy and his father Krishna Reddy hatched a plot to eliminate the widow. They hired Shanigarapu Aravind, a criminal, and offered him the fish pond as fee for murdering Sulochana. In turn, Aravind took the help of another criminal, Nagireddy Nikhith.

As per the plan, Teja Sri went to her mother on Dasara and opened the door to allow Aravind and Nikhith to let themselves into the house. Soon after the two criminals stabbed the woman to death, Teja Sri called her husband Arunender Reddy to rush home and inform the police. Radhavva, mother of Sulochana, also sustained injuries while she was trying to protect her daughter from the culprits. Radhavva’s information about the ongoing row between Sulochana and Teja Sri over property proved to be a key factor in the police solving the murder mystery. Radhavva is undergoing treatment in the Karimnagar government hospital.

Case unfold

■ Police cracked Sulochana’s murder within 48 hours and identified seven accused

■ Teja Sri plotted her mother’s murder to help her husband Kommera Arunendar Reddy overcome his financial crisis

■ Police seized a knife, two bikes, a car and six cell phones used in the murder from the accused



