Defeat KCR, protect democracy: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Published: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders Tarun Chug, Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and K Laxman greet public at a meeting in Narsapur on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, has said that if democracy needed to prevail, it was necessary to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s candidate in the Munugode byelection.

Addressing the members of Yadava Sangham at Choutuppal in Munugode constituency on Sunday, Bhupendra Yadav said that the Telangana movement was fought and the statehood was achieved to change the fate of the poor, but only the chief minister’s family members prospered.

He said that all the schemes of the chief minister were introduced only to gain votes and that he remembered the people only during the elections. Observing that eligible beneficiaries were not receiving Dalit Bandhu scheme, Yadav appealed to the people to give BJP a chance, so that good governance could be delivered, and asked the people of Munugode to repeat the result of Huzurabad by-election. 

During his visit, he was given a grand reception by BJP workers in Narsapur, where Murali Yadav, former TRS president of erstwhile Medak district, and the serving municipal chairperson of Narsapur municipality joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, MP Dr K Laxman, MLA Eatala Rajender and others.

Speaking at the public meeting, Sanjay said that the chief minister had become the ‘Amrish Puri’ of Telangana by playing black magic at his farmhouse, where he said that lemons were being scattered on the road, scaring even TRS MLAs from taking that route. He said that one wouldn’t be surprised if Telangana was put in the hands of a tantrik. 

Recalling that during the Telangana movement, Rao’s  ‘Chaitanya Ratham’ was confiscated by the bank, Sanjay wondered how he had become so rich that he was ready to purchase a private jet and ready to spend `40,000 per vote in the Munugode by-poll. Eatala Rajender said that there were many leaders who wanted to join BJP, but they were pressurised against doing so on KCR’s directions.

