Owaisi hits back at Bhagwat, says more Muslims use condoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon Muslims to retaliate against what he termed the RSS and BJP’s politics of spreading hatred between different communities and perpetrating violence and atrocities against them, with strong resolve and courage and by using lawful means as well as political representation.

Addressing a public meeting at the AIMIM headquarters, Darussalam on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi on Saturday night, Owaisi contested the claim of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that religion-based population imbalance has become a concern in the country.

Citing the findings of the National Family and Health survey-5 report, Owaisi said that while the total fertility rate in the country was only two per cent, among Muslims it has further declined. “Muslims also have maximum spacing (gap between two children) and we use the most number of condoms,” he claimed amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

In an apparent reference to female foeticide, he wanted to know why there was so much silence over 90 lakh Hindu girls going missing between 2000 and 2019. On protection of the girl child, he quoted from the Quran and what Prophet Muhammed had preached and said that among Muslims, there were 943 women for every 1,000 men while among Hindus, the proportion was 913 women for 1,000 men.

Observing that as per 2011 census, 10 crore population was of senior citizens, which would swell to 20 crore by 2031 and 40 crore by 2061, he questioned what steps were being taken to provide employment to the jobless youth, as their parents will become dependent on them for food, healthcare and other needs.

He also condemned renaming ‘Tipu Express’ in Karnakata, and said that the three battles fought by Tipu Sultan against the Britishers was a historical fact and that unlike the descendants of some Maharajas who had surrendered the people’s revolution before the British and later joined mainstream politics, Tipu’s family was destroyed and his descendants were presently pulling rickshaws in Kolkata.

