Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay seeks relief for EWS candidates in police exam

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, Bandi said that the State put those candidates in a disadvantagious position in the heavy competition.

Published: 10th October 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of doing injustice to candidates from economically weaker sections who appeared in police recruitment exams, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the State government immediately amend the notification of the police recruitment board, which had not implemented the rule of reservation for the economically weaker sections on par with BC, SC and ST candidates. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, Bandi said that the State put those candidates in a disadvantageous position in the heavy competition.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanthi, Sanjay garlanded the portrait of sage Valmiki at BJP’s party office in Nampally, where he implored the Boya Valmikis to agitate for the inclusion of their community in the ST list. The CM had promised to do so on the floor of the Assembly, he recalled.

He said that Valmikis deserved the benefits of the ST reservation, as most of the people from the community were living below the poverty line, and their inclusion in the ST list needed to be done without affecting the prospects of other ST communities.

