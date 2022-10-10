Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rs 2.5 crore hawala money seized, three held in Jubilee Hills

The West Zone Task Force seized Rs 2.5 crore hawala money and took three persons into custody in Jubilee Hills on Saturday night. 

Published: 10th October 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The West Zone Task Force seized Rs 2.5 crore hawala money and took three persons into custody in Jubilee Hills on Saturday night. The three accused were identified as Botchu Ramu, a resident of Hyderabad who is working as a Manager with Bengaluru-based Boyance Infrastructure Private Limited, and Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel and Ashok Singh, both residents of Begum Bazar. They were later handed over to Jubilee Hills police.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force personnel intercepted a four-wheeler at Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan in Jubilee Hills and found that they were transporting `2.49 crore unaccounted cash. When questioned, Patel and Ashok Singh revealed that they were directed by a hawala operator, Lalith to receive cash from Ramu. 

“Ramu was questioned and he disclosed that under instructions from Pola Satyanarayana, who is currently in Delhi, he received cash from an unknown person at Road No 75,  Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills by showing a `10 note bearing number 49B 847015. Later, he delivered the same cash to Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel and Ashok Singh,” police said. Police are now on the lookout for Lalith and Pola Satyanarayana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boyance Infrastructure Private Limited Arrest
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp