TPCC member Venkat Reddy keeps out of Munugode campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Congress leaders have “collectively” swung into action to take the Munugode by-electoral battle into the rival camp, TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy continues to stay away from the campaign. This is against the TPCC’s diktat to all the key leaders to make their presence felt in Munugode until the party’s candidate Palvai Sravanthi files her nomination on October 14.

It is learnt that Venkat Reddy is even planning to go on a foreign trip to avoid campaigning for Congress in Munugode. In case he puts his plan into practice, he may return after the conclusion of the much-hyped bypoll. His absence may impact the prospects of the grand old party as this would send a political message to the voters. It may be recalled that the by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s younger brother Rajagopal Reddy.

The presence of an MP under whose parliamentary jurisdiction the poll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency falls is crucial in leading the party to victory, especially during the testing times. Moreover, the role of the star campaigner cannot be underestimated for the party in almost every election. However, Venkat Reddy didn’t turn up at Munugode to date.

However, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka quashed the reports while speaking to the media. He said TPCC president Revanth Reddy and AICC secretaries are holding consultations with Venkat Reddy.

Meanwhile, countering TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that Congress MPs were defecting to the pink party, he said that the testimony to Congress leaders’ unity is Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress MPs A Revanth Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy have campaigned for their party candidate Sravanthi. Addressing a gathering during a roadshow at Peoplepahad village, Revanth Reddy appealed to the people to teach a lesson to those who sold themselves to other parties. He said that the top leaders from TRS and BJP are trying tooth and nail to defeat a woman. Speaking on the malpractices and inducements, Revanth said, “Take whatever they offer and vote for Congress.”

